The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Laugh off your performance anxiety

Who says sex has to be so serious? Local sex toy shop the Pleasure Chest has mounted Performance Anxiety, a comedy night hosted by Eli Olsberg and T.J. Miller. Each ticket includes free beer, 15 percent off purchases and a night of stand-up sets by Kyle Kinane, Demetri Martin, Mary Lynn Rajskub and more. (The Pleasure Chest, 7733 Santa Monica Blvd. 8pm; $7.)

2. Eat pi-shaped pie

In celebration of Pi Day (that's 3/14), one of our favorite sweet shops is bringing back some of its greatest hits. In addition, the Pie Hole has partnered with Truffle Brothers to create a one-day-only creation: a truffle honey mousse pie with butter crust and topped with gold flakes in the shape of pi. You'll find the dessert at all L.A. locations of the shop. (All Pie Hole locations.)

3. Take advantage of free admission to LACMA

LACMA opens its doors for free the second Tuesday of each month. While you're there, make sure to swing by the excellent exhibition "Moholy-Nagy: Future Present." LACMA has assembled a collection of more than 250 pieces of his work, from lensless photograms to Plexiglass paintings, in the first U.S. retrospective of the painter, photographer, sculptor and pioneering Constructivist in nearly 50 years. (LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 11am-5pm; free.)

