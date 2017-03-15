The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Bask in some desert vibes

Shake your sunkissed tail feather to live tunes at the Standard, Hollywood during Desert Nights. Every Wednesday through September, Texas bohemian campground El Cosmico is presenting the music programming in the Cactus Lounge, including tonight's set from Karmic and Taylor John Williams. It may be West Hollywood, but desert apparel is welcome. (The Standard, Hollywood, 8300 W Sunset Blvd. 7:30-10pm; free.)

2. Take a peculiar audio tour of Downtown

For each performance of Remote L.A., 50 audience members head onto the streets of Los Angeles for a guided audio tour directed and produced by Rimini Protokoll, an award-winning international documentary theater team. You'll set out wearing a pair of headphones that provides both a soundtrack and tasks to perform that turn the audience into participants. (La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N Main St. 4pm; $39.)

3. Indulge in a mid-week wine flight

Looking for a go-to Wine Wednesday option? Downtown's Everson Royce Bar offers a killer deal every Wednesday of the week: $25 for a flight of three wines and one of chef Matt Molina's culinary creations. Each week brings something new so you'll never get bored—though, let's face it, you'll probably get drunk. Cheers! (Everson Royce Bar, 1936 E 7th St. 5-8pm; $25.)

