The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. See rock icons and art luminaries together

Before the Broad opened in 2015, the Downtown museum was boasting about the breadth of its collection through the Un-Private Collection, an engrossing series of off-site conversations. It's continued even after the museum's opening, including this discussion and documentary screening about the late avant-garde video artist Tony Conrad. Henry Rollins moderates a post-screening conversation with filmmaker Tyler Hubby and artist Tony Oursler. Ex-Sonic Youth icon Kim Gordon closes out the show with a performance. (The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S Broadway. 8pm; $18.)

2. Skip the line at the Broad

Speaking of the Broad, take your Un-Private Collection ticket to the museum (through Sunday) and you can skip the line. While you're there, make sure to explore the exhibition "Creature" in its final days. This examination of different approaches to figuration and self-representation takes over the Broad's first floor more than 50 mostly post-'80s works. (The Broad, 221 S Grand Ave. 11am-8pm; free.)

3. Catch a concert from Young Thug

Endlessly inventive MC Young Thug is nothing short of high-powered. The Atlanta native exploded in 2014 with the potent, unhinged “Danny Glover” and the sticky, triumphant “Lifestyle” that made more seasoned rappers look old-fashioned. Never one to pronounce a syllable the same way twice, listening to him is like watching someone invent a new language in real time. (The Novo, 800 W Olympic Blvd. 8pm; $35.)

