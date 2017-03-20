The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Hop on over to the new Bunny Museum

Pasadena couple Candace Frazee and Steve Lubanski's collection of rabbit-related curios has become so big that they've outgrown their original museum. The new Bunny Museum is setting up shop up the road in Altadena, and to celebrate it's hosting a "Grand Hoppenin'." The event begins with a ribbon cutting at 11am ($8) and an all you can eat and drink party at 6:30pm ($15). The suggested dress attire? Bunny. (Bunny Museum, 2605 Lake Ave, Altadena. 11am-6pm; $8. 6:30pm; $15.)

2. Catch a stand-up set from Jeff Garlin

Long, long before Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mad About You and his many film appearances, Jeff Garlin was a touring stand-up. On the mike, he's got a bright, upbeat presence that's easy to connect with, as well as a keen eye that lends his jokes an extra snap. The acerbic Beth Stelling as well as a slate of surprise guests also perform. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $30.)

3. Look at artwork during Laluzapalooza

Scope out 130 pieces from 64 artists at this annual juried group exhibition housed inside of the Soap Plant/Wacko complex. You can pick up works from some familiar names as well as largely undiscovered, emerging talent including commercial illustrators, graphic designers, tattooists, scenics, students, street taggers, animators and working gallery artists. (La Luz De Jesus, 4633 Hollywood Blvd. 11am-7pm; free.)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.