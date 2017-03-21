  • Blog
The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

By Michael Juliano Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 7:27am

The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Watch a roast of Disney princesses

Comedians Ryan Pigg and Eddie Furth take history's biggest figures—from Cleopatra to JFK—down a notch during their live Historical Roast series. But they're turning toward fairy tales for this special "Fictional Roast: Disney Princesses," with nine comedians partaking in a round of hurling insults at the beloved animated royals. (NerdMelt Showroom, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 9pm; $8 in advance, $10 at the door.)

2. Envision a feminist AI

Are artificial intelligence systems biased if the scientists creating them are overwhelmingly men? Designer Christine Meinders and Machine Project are posing that question during Bits & Bytes, a workshop that combines plants, sound performances and a discussion about machine learning. (Machine Project, 1200 N Alvarado Ave. 8pm; free.)

3. Swing by one of UCB's best shows

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday, Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. Tonight's guests include Andrew Santino, Megan Gailey and, one of our favorite up-and-coming comedians, Amanda Seales. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

Comments