The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Spend an evening with James Corden

Geek out with fellow TV nerds during the 34th annual PaleyFest, the annual weeklong festival of exclusive episodes, clips and panel discussions with the cast and creators of current TV shows. Tonight's program includes a look at The Late Late Show with James Corden, with Corden himself and producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe. (Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd. 8pm; $30-$135.)

2. Catch a free show from Dungen

After several albums worth of warm, ’70s-indebted psych rock, Dungen was commissioned to create an original score to the 1926 German animated film The Adventures of Prince Achmed. The band performs selections from the fantastical soundtrack, Häxan, during a free show at Amoeba. (Amoeba Music, 6400 W Sunset Blvd. 6pm; free.)

3. Listen to a conversation with P.J. O'Rourke

Every couple of weeks, Live Talks L.A. stages another edition of its star-studded lecture series. For Wednesday night's conversation, spend an evening with political satirist and journalist P.J. O'Rourke as he discusses his upcoming book, How the Hell Did This Happen? The Election of 2016. (The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater at New Roads School, 3131 Olympic Blvd, Santa Monica. 8pm; $20-$95.)

