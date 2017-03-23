The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. See one of the city's best improv troupes

Stephanie Allynne, Mary Holland, Lauren Lapkus and Erin Whitehead are unparalleled as Wild Horses, a prodigiously funny longform improv team. The UCB regulars also host the Perspective, a hilariously candid conversation series with a celebrity guest—tonight with Orange is the New Black's Natasha Lyonne—followed by an improv set. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $30.)

2. Celebrate Shakespeare in cinema

The Library Foundation’s Lost & Found at the Movies series celebrates cinematic adaptations of the Bard during Shakespeare on Film. To coincide with the closing of the L.A. Central Library's "America’s Shakespeare: The Bard Goes West" exhibition, actor Alfred Molina will be on-hand for a chat while the Improvised Shakespeare Company will live dub a short Shakespearean film. (Mark Taper Auditorium - L.A. Central Library, 630 W 5th St. 7:30pm; free with RSVP.)

3. Hold that door

Winter is coming—and so is the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience. This touring video experience and orchestral arrangement led by the HBO show's composer, Ramin Djawadi. (The Forum, 3900 W Manchester Blvd. 8pm; $39.50-$125.)

