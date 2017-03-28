The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Spend an evening with Cheech Marin

Richard Anthony "Cheech" Marin is best known as half of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong, but he's also a prolific Chicano art collector, a children's music singer and, well, yes, a legendary stoner. Marin sits down at the JACCC's Aratani Theatre to discuss his upcoming memoir, Cheech Is Not My Real Name...But Don’t Call Me Chong! (Aratani Theatre, 244 S San Pedro St. 7:30pm; $25-$45.)

2. Put your hands together

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday, Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. Tonight's guests include Bobcat Goldthwait, Nikki Glaser, Blake Wexler, Teresa Lee and more. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

3. Catch a set from Sleigh Bells

Mixing bubblegum-snapping, cheerleader aesthetics and AC/DC hard-rawk brashness, the bombastic noise punk duo Sleigh Bells sounds like no one else. Expect to hear tracks off last year's Jessica Rabbit, including the spacey, subdued synth ballad "Hyper Dark." (El Rey Theatre, 5515 Wilshire Blvd. 9pm; $29.50.)

