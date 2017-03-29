The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Celebrate March 29 with $3.29 beers

Golden Road named its signature 329 Lager after the 329 days of sunshine that grace Los Angeles. As March 29 rolls around, the Glendale-adjacent brewery is throwing a 329 Day Carnival, with live music, games, rides, face painting and pints of beer for just $3.29. Expect a variety of 329 Lager specialty brews, including with coffee, orange blossom honey and more. (Golden Road Brewing, 5410 W San Fernando Rd. 6-10pm; free.)

2. Watch some Shakespearean striptease

Nothing says hump day diversion like tapas and topless ladies. Settle in at El Cid for dinner and a performance by Sultry Sweet Burlesque, which is presenting "Toil and Trouble," a Shakespearean-themed Ides of March show that features a fair amount of togas hitting the floor. (El Cid, 4212 Sunset Blvd. 7:30-10:30pm; $20-$35.)

3. Spend an evening at the Watkins Family Hour

Nickel Creek siblings Sean and Sara Watkins host this bluegrass-slanted variety show on a semi-regular basis. Tonight's guests include Inara George of local indie pop duo the Bird and the Bee. (Largo, 366 N La Cienega Blvd. 8:30pm; $30.)

