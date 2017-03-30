The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Look back on Machine Project's wonderful wackiness

Celebrate the indescribable installations that have set up shop at Machine Project over the years at this launch party for the Echo Park space's new book, Machine Project: The Platinum Collection. The evening includes performances by Chris Kallmyer, Cliff Hengst, the Reader’s Chorus and screenings of works from the Machine archive and highlights of upcoming projects. (Vista Theater, 4473 Sunset Blvd. 7pm; free.)

2. Watch Moshe Kasher work out his new TV show

Oakland kid-made-good Moshe Kasher is bawdy and dark, wily and confrontational as a stand-up. His upcoming Comedy Central show, Problematic, is a joke-fueled 21st-century take on '80s daytime talk shows. For this preview show at NerdMelt, he's tapped speechwriter Jon Lovett along with comedians Josh Androsky, Guy Branum and Felipe Esparza. Advance tickets are sold out, but you can hop into the standby line at the door. (NerdMelt, 7522 Sunset Blvd. 7pm; free.)

3. Catch a solo set from Bob Mould

Hüsker Dü and Sugar frontman Bob Mould hits the Echo on Thursday for the opening night of Drill: Los Angeles. The fest marks the 40th anniversary of legendary post-punk outfit Wire's first performance. Wire themselves will close out the fest following multiple nights of performances by Julia Holter, Mild High Club, Laetitia Sadier and Fitted (Mike Watt, Bob Lee, Matthew Simms and Wire bassist Graham Lewis and guitarist Matthew Sims). (The Echo, 1822 W Sunset Blvd. 8:30pm; $32.50.)

