The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Get sad AF

Cake on the eyeliner at Emo Nite, the monthly emo-themed dance party. The late '90s throwback has become a bona fide institution these days with lines around the block and past surprise appearances from the likes of Blink 182's Mark Hoppus and former From First to Last frontman Sonny Moore (a.k.a. Skrillex). (The Echo + Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd. 8:30pm; $10.)

2. Head Into the Woods

The original production of Into the Woods made its debut at the Ahmanson Theatre in 1989. The Sondheim musical is back to where it began for the Fiasco Theater's new version of this Tony Award-winning show. The story combines the classic fairytale characters with new ones and follows them as they journey into the woods to fulfill their one wish, revealing what happens after these wishes come true. (Ahmanson Theatre, 601 W Temple St. 8pm; $25-$125.)

3. Put your hands together

Cameron Esposito mines both the stereotypes and realities of life as a lesbian in a tone best described as badass-adorable. Every Tuesday, Esposito and Rhea Butcher co-host the stand-up showcase "Put Your Hands Together" at UCB Franklin. Tonight's guests include Jackie Kashian, Hampton Yount, Charla Lauriston, Michael Drucker and more. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

