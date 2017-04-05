The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Hear from the architect behind LACMA's redesign

LACMA director and CEO Michael Govan talks with Peter Zumthor about the Swiss architect's redesign for the museum and how the plans will fit LACMA's collection. The project is set to break ground next year and will move LACMA's permanent collection from four disconnected buildings into one concrete-and-glass structure that spans Wilshire Boulevard. Though advance tickets are sold out, a standby line will form at 6:30pm outside of the theater. (Bing Theater at LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 7:30pm; free.)

2. Watch a free screening of Blade Runner

Union Station kicks off a series of three sci-fi screenings with Ridley Scott's classic Blade Runner. Downtown L.A. features heavily into the Harrison Ford-starring neo-noir flick, which makes the train station's historic ticketing hall the perfect venue to watch. Entertainment writer Susan King introduces the film. (Union Station, 800 N Alameda St. 7:30pm; free.)

3. See some good looking comedy

Ian Karmel and Andrew Michaan host "Good Looks" the first Wednesday of the month. What started as a small but impeccably curated show in the Arts District has since settled into a groove at UCB (and dropped its free admission in the process). Make no mistake, though, this is still consistently one of the best stand-up lineups in the city, with sets tonight from Todd Glass, Kyle Kinane, Jamie Lee, Debra DiGiovanni and Lindsay Ames. (UCB Franklin, 5919 Franklin Ave. 8pm; $7.)

