The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

1. Watch comedy classics on the big screen (and by the pool)

See time-honored favorites on the big screen, the way they were meant to be seen, during the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The annual event takes over a whole bunch of Hollywood movie theaters. This year's festival, themed "Comedy in the Movies," kicks off with screenings of Some Like it Hot, In the Heat of the Night and—playing poolside by the Hollywood Roosevelt—Willy Wonka. (Various times, prices and locations in Hollywood.)

2. See some naughty short films

Savage Love columnist Dan Savage curates this touring version of the HUMP! Film Festival, a nearly decade-long Pacific Northwest institution that invites amateurs to make their own short porn flicks. Twenty two of these five-minute movies will screen, showing off a wide range of sexual interests and takes on the erotic genre. (Art Theatre, 2025 E 4th St, Long Beach. 8pm; $25.)

3. Munch your way around Far East Plaza

Head to Chinatown the first Thursday of each month for a smorgasbord of food from Far East Plaza's vendors, plus special guests. Alfresco dining and live music set the scene, while pay-as-you-go bites from Lao Tao, Unit 120, Chego, Scoops and more will keep you well-fed into the night. (Far East Plaza, 727 N Broadway. 6-10pm; free.)

