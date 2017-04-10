The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Chat with a stranger in a golden shipping container

Step inside of a golden shipping container and connect with curious participants around the world during the opening of the Portals Project. This two-week-long global art installation includes sites in Amman, Berlin, Mexico City and more—all locations that you'll suddenly have a one-on-one video feed into from the confines of your own container. (Grand Park, 210 W Temple St. Starting at 8am; free.)

2. Catch a concert from Sigur Rós

Missed out on tickets for their orchestral shows at the Walt Disney Concert Hall? Catch the atmospheric Icelandic band in Pomona instead. Expect the group's signature sound of loose dreamscapes, sometimes whimsical and wondrous, other times turbulent and aggressive. (Fox Theater Pomona, 301 S Garey Ave, Pomona. 8pm; $60.)

3. Watch a Tarantino double feature

Old school and new school Tarantino collide during this double feature at the director's own cinema. The evening starts with a restored 35mm print of the classic crime caper Reservoir Dogs, followed by a screening of Quentin Tarantino's latest, The Hateful Eight, with a 35mm print straight from the director's personal archive. (New Beverly Cinema, 7165 W Beverly Boulevard. 7:30pm; $8.)

