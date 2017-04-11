The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Dive into the experimental side of Iceland's music scene

Composer Daníel Bjarnason leads a small LA Phil ensemble in a program of some of Iceland's most cutting-edge classical compositions, from a gripping drum solo to an enthralling full ensemble piece. The program is part of the Reykjavík Festival, an exploration of Iceland's captivatingly eclectic music scene at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. (Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S Grand Ave. 8pm; $20-$58.)

2. Protect yourself against fake news

Brush up on how to tell fact from fiction and learn what we can—and can't—do to stop the spread of misinformation during Fake News and the First Amendment. KPCC's Alex Cohen hosts this discussion with panel of First Amendment experts. (Crawford Family Forum, 474 S Raymond Ave. 7pm; free.)

3. Laugh off your performance anxiety

Who says sex has to be so serious? Local sex toy shop the Pleasure Chest has mounted Performance Anxiety, a comedy night hosted by Eli Olsberg. Each ticket includes free beer, 15 percent off purchases and a night of stand-up sets by Dana Gould, Nikki Glaser, Jonah Ray, Kate Berlant, Sam Jay and more. (The Pleasure Chest, 7733 Santa Monica Blvd. 8pm; $7.)

