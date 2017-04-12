The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Sample an assortment of grilled cheese sandwiches

In honor of National Grilled Cheese Month (yeah, that's a thing) head to La Brea Bakery's Grilled Cheese Night and see what kind of gooey, cheese-stuffed, mouthwatering concoction they've come up with. You can pair the half-dozen grilled cheese dishes with drinks from Navarro Winery, Opolo Vineyards, Tablas Creek Vindyards and Moet Chandon. (La Brea Bakery, 468 S La Brea Ave. 7–10pm; $35.)

2. Catch a show from Vince Staples

A clear-eyed Long Beach MC, Staples eschews the glitz of mainstream hip-hop for biting critiques of life as a not-quite-famous rapper, backed by sinister beats from the likes of Kanye West, production mentor No I.D. and electro crooner James Blake. (The Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd. 9pm; $25.)

3. See a storytelling showcase inspired by songs

Radio Picture Show shakes up the Moth-like storytelling mold by requesting its performers to seamlessly integrate a song or an image directly into the stories. Lauren Cook and Shauna McGarry host a hilarious, eclectic mix of comedians, writers and actors at this monthly storytelling showcase. Tonight's lineup includes Ron Funches, Michael Kosta, Lizzy Cooperman, Opeyemi Olagbaju and Kara Klenk. (The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd. 8:30pm; $6 online, $8 cash at the door.)

BONUS: Attend our Bands & Beer Bash

We're celebrating the release of our third issue of Time Out Los Angeles magazine with free beer and performances by Chris Scholar, BRAEVES and Flavia. (The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd. 8–10:30pm; $10.)

