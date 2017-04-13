The three best things to do today in Los Angeles

We pick out some of the city's best concerts, screenings and things to do, every day, just for you.

1. Look at photos of the lavishly wealthy

Take a visual tour of materialism, celebrity culture and social status over the past 25 years at "Generation Wealth," an exhibition from L.A.-based photographer Lauren Greenfield. The Annenberg Space for Photography show isn't exactly about the rich, but rather the desire for more and the gap between what we want and what we can afford. (Annenberg Space for Photography, 2000 Avenue of the Stars. 11am–6pm; free.)

2. Celebrate science and suds

Find out how harnessing the power of people can have a serious impact on science at Citizen Science + Suds, a beer and lecture series. Each month the Natural History Museum will highlight a different community project, while Angel City Brewery will involve participants in its quest to build the first crowd-sourced beer. (Angel City Brewery, 216 S Alameda St. 6pm; free.)

3. Catch a comedy show at UCB Sunset

Emily Heller and Adam Conover host "Fresh Out," UCB's long-running, bicoastal showcase of both established and up-and-coming stand-ups. Tonight's lineup includes Kate Berlant, Max Silvestri, Andy Erikson, Louis Katz, Nina Daniels, Molly Ruben-Long and a surprise guest. (UCB Sunset, 5419 W Sunset Blvd. 8:30pm; $7.)

