The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 18

1. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks. Listen to the LA Phil play through the iconic "1812 Overture"; tickets for the 8pm performance cost between $14 and $182.

2. Catch a live taping of NPR's Ask Me Another at the Theatre at Ace Hotel. Guests include Linda Cardellini, Jeff Garlin, Lance Reddick and Paul Rust at the 7:30pm show; tickets cost between $27.50 and $37.50.

3. Take in a weekend full of free music during Echo Park Rising. Swing by the Echo, Stories Books & Cafe, Taix, the Semi-Tropic and other nearby spots starting around 7pm.

