The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 24

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 4:00am

1. Sample bites from the chefs behind Badmaash, Little Sister, Salt and Straw and more at the Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival's signature Night Market. Tickets to the 7 to 10pm tasting event outside of the Walt Disney Concert Hall cost $150.

2. Watch a screening of Depeche Mode: 101, the band's '89 concert documentary, at the very location where it was filmed: the Rose Bowl. Doors open at 5pm; tickets cost $20.

3. Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and botanical tours during Summer Nights in the Garden. The free Natural History Museum series runs from 5 to 9pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

