The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 24

1. Sample bites from the chefs behind Badmaash, Little Sister, Salt and Straw and more at the Los Angeles Food and Wine Festival's signature Night Market. Tickets to the 7 to 10pm tasting event outside of the Walt Disney Concert Hall cost $150.

2. Watch a screening of Depeche Mode: 101, the band's '89 concert documentary, at the very location where it was filmed: the Rose Bowl. Doors open at 5pm; tickets cost $20.

3. Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and botanical tours during Summer Nights in the Garden. The free Natural History Museum series runs from 5 to 9pm.

