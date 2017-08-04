  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 4

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday August 4 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Hollywood Bowl

1. See the L.A. Phil bring composer John Williams' beloved score for Raiders of the Lost Ark to life at the Hollywood Bowl. The screening starts at 8pm and costs between $14 and $189.

2. Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during Brew at the L.A. Zoo. The beer-centric after-hours event starts at 7pm at costs $65.

3. Attend the kickoff of the free FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The Friday night series starts with a DJ set at 7pm, followed by a performance from Tuxedo at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

