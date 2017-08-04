The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Aug 4

1. See the L.A. Phil bring composer John Williams' beloved score for Raiders of the Lost Ark to life at the Hollywood Bowl. The screening starts at 8pm and costs between $14 and $189.

2. Knock back some craft brews as monkeys and exotic birds screech in the background during Brew at the L.A. Zoo. The beer-centric after-hours event starts at 7pm at costs $65.

3. Attend the kickoff of the free FIGat7th Downtown Festival. The Friday night series starts with a DJ set at 7pm, followed by a performance from Tuxedo at 8pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.