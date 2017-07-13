  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, July 14

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday July 13 2017, 5:00pm

Photograph: Courtesy NHMLA

1. Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and botanical tours during Summer Nights in the Garden. The free Natural History Museum series runs from 5 to 9pm.

2. Freak out with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers as the legendary disco guitarist plays through decades of hits at the Wiltern. Tickets to the 7pm show cost between $24 and $150.

3. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. A $35 ticket to the 5:30pm tasting includes pours from Silver Lake Wine; you can also add on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House for $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

