The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, July 14

1. Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and botanical tours during Summer Nights in the Garden. The free Natural History Museum series runs from 5 to 9pm.

2. Freak out with Chic featuring Nile Rodgers as the legendary disco guitarist plays through decades of hits at the Wiltern. Tickets to the 7pm show cost between $24 and $150.

3. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. A $35 ticket to the 5:30pm tasting includes pours from Silver Lake Wine; you can also add on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House for $15.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.