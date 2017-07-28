The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, July 28

1. Celebrate L.A.'s phenomenal Asian fare at the annual LUCKYRICE Feast. The tasting event at Vibiana kicks off at 8pm and costs $88.

2. Spend an evening outside with live music, garden-inspired cocktails and botanical tours during Summer Nights in the Garden. The free Natural History Museum series runs from 5 to 9pm.

3. See music, dance, aerialists, fire shows and 3-D projections collide at the Lucent Dossier Experience. Tickets to the 7pm show at the Wiltern cost between $14 and $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.