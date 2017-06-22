The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, June 23

1. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during Friday Night Wine Tastings. A $35 ticket to the 5:30pm tasting includes pours from Silver Lake Wine; you can also add on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House for $15.

2. See the zoo in a whole new light at the special after-hours exploration series, Roaring Nights at the L.A. Zoo. The all-ages '60s-themed outing starts at 6pm and costs $20.

3. Hit up the Emo Nite for UO Pop-Up Shop at Space 15 Twenty as the emo dance party celebrates its latest clothing collaboration. The free evening of DJ sets starts at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.