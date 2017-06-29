The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, June 30

1. Head to Downtown's whimsical, literary sanctuary, the Last Bookstore, for the Last Book Review. The free comedy show, which starts at 8pm, is a few parts storytelling and one part witty book review.

2. Grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of 626 Night Market, where more than 150 Asian street food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites. The event at Santa Anita Park runs from 4pm to 1am and costs $3.

3. Form a more perfect happy hour during Constitution Happy Hour, a crash course on the U.S. Constitution at the Hammer Museum's AMMO Cafe with $5 beer and wine. The free meet-up starts at 6pm.

