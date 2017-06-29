  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, June 30

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Thursday June 29 2017, 5:17pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, June 30
Photograph: Jake Giles Netter
The Last Bookstore

1. Head to Downtown's whimsical, literary sanctuary, the Last Bookstore, for the Last Book Review. The free comedy show, which starts at 8pm, is a few parts storytelling and one part witty book review.

2. Grab a late-night snack at the summer kickoff of 626 Night Market, where more than 150 Asian street food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites. The event at Santa Anita Park runs from 4pm to 1am and costs $3.

3. Form a more perfect happy hour during Constitution Happy Hour, a crash course on the U.S. Constitution at the Hammer Museum's AMMO Cafe with $5 beer and wine. The free meet-up starts at 6pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest