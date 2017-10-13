1. Visit over a dozen museums and performance venues for free during ArtNight Pasadena. The citywide event takes place from 6 to 10pm, with shuttle buses between museums.

2. Spend the evening at the Greek Theatre with a concert from Father John Misty. The soulful, overly dramatic singer fills the Griffith Park venue with his latest tunes at 7:30pm; tickets cost between $29.50 and $49.50.

3. Head to the Grammy Museum for the opening of X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles, which celebrates the seminal quartet’s place as the cornerstone of L.A.’s first wave of punk. The museum is open from 10:30am to 6:30pm; tickets cost $12.95.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.