The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Oct 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday October 20 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Oct 20
Photograph: Courtesy the Odd Market

1. Peruse wares from more than 80 artisan vendors during the final Odd Nights at the Autry of the season, a night market packed with everything from DJ sets to inflatable slides. Admission to the market, which runs from 6 to 11pm, costs $5.

2. Join the horde at the Long Beach Zombie Fest. Would-be-zombies descend upon Rainbow Lagoon Park from 5 to 10pm for scares, makeup workshops and costume contests, with a zombie walk at Shoreline Village beginning at 7pm. Admission costs $5.

3. Swing by NerdMelt for another edition of Andy Kindler’s Particular Show, with sets from David Wain, Rory Scovel, James Adomian and the frustrated, self-defeated Kindler himself. Tickets to the 9pm show cost $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

