The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Oct 6

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday October 6 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy Malibu Wines

1. Watch a screening of Hocus Pocus during Malibu Movie Under the Stars. The alfresco Malibu Wines event starts at 7:30pm; admission is free though you're encouraged to purchase a bottle of wine.

2. Head to La Luz de Jesus Gallery between 6 and 11pm for the opening night of The Art of Tiki. This two-part exhibition includes both a 21st anniversary show of tiki-inspired art, as well as a sale of mid-century tiki decor salvaged from apartment complexes and hotels.

3. Sip on wine atop Barnsdall Art Park during this year's final Friday Night Wine Tasting. A $35 ticket to the 5:30pm tasting includes pours from Silver Lake Wine; you can also add on a tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House for $15.

