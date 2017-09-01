The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Fri, Sept 1

1. Taste and sip your way through plant-based dishes and a beer garden at Vegan Street Fair Nights. Admission to the Federal Bar's all-vegan night market, which runs from 4 to 11pm, starts at $24.

2. See famed composer John Williams conduct selections from Star Wars, E.T., Jurassic Park, Harry Potter and more at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 8pm performance cost between $14 and $182.

3. Grab a late-night snack at the final 626 Night Market of the summer, where more than 150 Asian street food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites. The event at Santa Anita Park runs from 4pm to 1am and costs $5.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.