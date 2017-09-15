1. Roll out a blanket atop Barnsdall Art Park for one of the summer's final Friday Night Wine Tastings. Tickets to the 5:30 to 8:30pm fundraiser cost $35 and include pours from Silver Lake Wine.

2. Swing by Odd Nights, a night market at the Autry packed with everything imaginable—beer gardens, live music, bounce castles, more than 80 artisan vendors. Admission to the 6 to 11pm market costs $5.

3. Face your fears as Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Studios from 7pm to 2am. This year's new additions include experiences based on The Shining and American Horror Story. Tickets cost $65.

