The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 14

1. Listen to architect Frank Gehry, LACMA director Michael Govan, former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and former Guggenheim director Thomas Krens discuss urban design during Three Cities: Transformations in the Urban Environment at LACMA. Free standby reservations are available beginning at 6:30pm.

2. Indulge your late-'90s musical obsessions as Incubus and Jimmy Eat World play the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 6:45pm show cost between $40 and $140.

3. Watch an assortment of short films from around the world at the Hollyshorts Film Festival. Five programs of screenings take place throughout the day at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres; pay $20 for each or $70 for the day.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.