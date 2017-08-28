  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 28

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Monday August 28 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 28

1. Listen to seasoned storytellers spin tales of growing pains during the Moth GrandSLAM. The $25 storytelling showcase hits the Regent Theater at 8pm.

2. Catch a headlining stand-up set from Kyle Kinane during the Business, the free 9pm comedy show at Echo Park's Little Joy.

3. See grizzled grunge veteran Mark Lanegan perform at the Teragram Ballroom. Tickets to the 9pm concert cost $27.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest