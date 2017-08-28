The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, Aug 28

1. Listen to seasoned storytellers spin tales of growing pains during the Moth GrandSLAM. The $25 storytelling showcase hits the Regent Theater at 8pm.

2. Catch a headlining stand-up set from Kyle Kinane during the Business, the free 9pm comedy show at Echo Park's Little Joy.

3. See grizzled grunge veteran Mark Lanegan perform at the Teragram Ballroom. Tickets to the 9pm concert cost $27.50.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.