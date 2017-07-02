  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Mon, July 3

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday July 2 2017, 5:00pm

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman
Angel City Brewery

1. Salute the nation at Angel City Brewery's 'Merica Fest. This free all-American party, from noon to 8pm, comes complete with a beer garden, barbecue, popsicles and backyard games.

2. Celebrate the often quirky art and culture of anime with panels and plenty of cosplay during Anime Expo. The exhibit hall at the L.A. Convention Center is open from 10am to 6pm; passes start at $60.

3. Catch a performance from Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl, complete with a fireworks finale to accompany the chart-topping a cappella group. Tickets for the 7:30pm show range from $7 to $266.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

