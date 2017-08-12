  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Aug 12

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Saturday August 12 2017, 4:00am

Photograph: Courtesy the Theatre at Ace Hotel

1. See Sundance movie picks paired with live music and comedy during Sundance NEXT FEST. Saturday's noon and 4pm screenings at the Theatre at Ace Hotel cost $15, while the 8pm performance with Sleigh Bells is $25.

2. Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares as CatCon comes to the Pasadena Convention Center. Tickets for Saturday's expo, open from 9am to 6pm, cost between $15 and $100.

3. Listen to long-running indie rock trio Yo La Tengo play a free show at Marina del Rey's Burton Chace Park at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

