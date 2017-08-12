The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Aug 12

1. See Sundance movie picks paired with live music and comedy during Sundance NEXT FEST. Saturday's noon and 4pm screenings at the Theatre at Ace Hotel cost $15, while the 8pm performance with Sleigh Bells is $25.

2. Meet Insta-famous kitties and peruse feline-friendly wares as CatCon comes to the Pasadena Convention Center. Tickets for Saturday's expo, open from 9am to 6pm, cost between $15 and $100.

3. Listen to long-running indie rock trio Yo La Tengo play a free show at Marina del Rey's Burton Chace Park at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.