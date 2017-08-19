The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Aug 19

1. Spend a Saturday night among the arts at LACMA's annual late-night party, Muse 'til Midnight. The event starts at 8pm, costs $35 and includes an array of local DJs, Latinx dance and East L.A. Chicano music.

2. Celebrate National Aviation Day at the newly renovated the Proud Bird with guided aviation tours, a make-your-own-airplane craft station and $7 aviation-themed cocktails. Admission to the event, from 11am to 8pm, is free.

3. Munch on free chips and salsa, lap up a vodka popsicle and pick up a free SoulCycle class pass at the Underpass Summer Block Party. Admission to the party, from 5 to 9pm, is free with an RSVP.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.