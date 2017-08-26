The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Aug 26

1. Close out the Nisei Week Japanese Festival with a trio of free events in Little Tokyo, including a block party (11am–7pm), classic car show (11am–7pm) and gyoza-eating contest (2pm) at the JACCC.

2. Eat tacos and listen to live music for a good cause at the annual L.A. Taco Festival. The pay-per-taco event from noon to 8pm at Grand Park includes bites from more than two dozen vendors.

3. Listen to Savoy Motel cap off the Off the 405 concert series at the Getty. The free evening runs from 6 to 9pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.