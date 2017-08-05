The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Aug 5

1. Spend a Summer Night with food trucks and KCRW DJs in Chinatown's Central and West Plazas. The free party starts at 5pm and runs through midnight.

2. Eat avocado popsicles and drink avocado beer at Angel City Brewery's Avocado Festival. The free all-day celebration takes place from 11am to 8pm.

3. See the L.A. Phil bring composer John Williams' beloved score for Raiders of the Lost Ark to life at the Hollywood Bowl. The screening starts at 8pm and costs between $14 and $189.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.