The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 15

Sat, July 15

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Maltzan Architecture
Inner-City Arts.

1. Support Inner-City Arts during Summer on Seventh. The $40 fundraiser runs from 6pm to midnight live music and food from E.R.B., LocoL, Salt and Straw and more.

2. Discover the photographs of longtime nanny and secret street photographer Vivian Maier at KP Projects Gallery. Actor Tim Roth hosts a free opening-night reception from 7 to 10pm.

3. Travel back to the '70s with sets from the Eagles, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers during the first day of the Classic West at Dodger Stadium. Single-day tickets start at $99.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

