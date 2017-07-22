The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 22

1. Stretch like a cat alongside a feline friend at ME-OM: Yoga with Adoptable Cats, a 45-minute beginner-level yoga class and adoption drive at the Westside's NKLA Pet Adoption Center. The 12:30pm class costs $21.76.

2. Explore the art, food and culture of Little Tokyo during this weekend's Delicious Little Tokyo. Saturday's highlights include poke and tea tasting at Snociety, a sushi-making workshop at Mitsuru Sushi & Grill and a latte art competition at the Japanese Village Plaza.

3. Come hungry to Santa Anita Park for 626 Night Market, where more than 150 Asian street-food vendors will be steaming, frying and roasting up delectable bites. The event runs from 4pm to 1am and costs $5 to enter.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.