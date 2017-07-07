The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 8

1. Peruse wares from local and legendary vendors at Renegade Craft Fair. The free-entry outdoor fair is setting up shop at the revived L.A. State Historic Park from 11am to 6pm.

2. Travel to the tropics at the Egyptian Theatre's Tiki Night. This celebration of all things tiki starts with a free-entry marketplace at 1:30pm. After 3:30pm, guests who buy a $15 ticket will be treated to a musical performance and a screening of Rapa Nui.

3. Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score during Harry Potter in Concert. The Hollywood Bowl performance, which starts at 8pm, costs between $14 and $182.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.