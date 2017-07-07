  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 8

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Friday July 7 2017, 5:00pm

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, July 8
Photograph: Courtesy Renegade Craft Fair

1. Peruse wares from local and legendary vendors at Renegade Craft Fair. The free-entry outdoor fair is setting up shop at the revived L.A. State Historic Park from 11am to 6pm.

2. Travel to the tropics at the Egyptian Theatre's Tiki Night. This celebration of all things tiki starts with a free-entry marketplace at 1:30pm. After 3:30pm, guests who buy a $15 ticket will be treated to a musical performance and a screening of Rapa Nui.

3. Watch Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban while the LA Phil performs every note from the whimsical John Williams score during Harry Potter in Concert. The Hollywood Bowl performance, which starts at 8pm, costs between $14 and $182.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest