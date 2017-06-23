The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, June 24

1. Stock up on limited edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films at the opening of the Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop. Be among one of the first 800 people in line between 9:30 and 10:30am to secure you spot at JapanLA's opening party.

2. Throw on your lederhosen and yodel along during the Sing-A-Long Sound of Music as the Julie Andrews classic screens at the Hollywood Bowl. Tickets to the 6:30pm event range from $12 to $84.

3. Spend a late night at the Broad during the return of Summer Happenings. A $25 ticket to the evening music and performance series includes after-hours access to the Downtown museum, starting at 8:30pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.