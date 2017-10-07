The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Oct 7

1. Kick off the opening weekend of the monthlong Red Bull Music Academy Festival with a concert from St. Vincent. The eclectic singer and guitarist plays Paramount Pictures Studio's New York backlot at 7pm. Tickets cost $50.

2. Scarf down pans upon pans of Spain’s favorite saffron-infused dish at the Paella Wine and Beer Festival. Tickets to the 1 to 6pm tasting at Pershing Square cost $45.

3. Venture into the Santa Monica Mountains for a Back to the Future Drive-In Movie Screening and Car Show. Check out classic cars at Paramount Ranch starting at 4pm, and catch a screening of the '80s classic at 7pm.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.