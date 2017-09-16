1. Get to know Downtown Glendale at the Glendale Open Arts and Music Festival. This free community festival from 2 to 10pm includes art markets, beer and wine gardens, and music from Run River North, DUCKWRTH and Buyepongo.

2. Excavate a bit of Miracle Mile culture during Tarfest. This free celebration from 2 to 10pm next to the La Brea Tar Pits includes live painting, music, dance and a beer garden.

3. Watch the whimsical French flick Amelie at Santa Monica High School during one of the last Eat|See|Hear screenings of the summer. The movie starts at 8pm and tickets cost $14.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.