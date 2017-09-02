The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Sept 2

1. Dance, drink and eat your way through KCRW's final Summer Nights bash of the summer. Tonight's free event takes place in Chinatown's Central and West Plazas and runs from 5pm to midnight.

2. Raise a glass to Golden Road Brewing's Made in L.A. Music & Arts Festival, with music tonight from Hanni El Khatib and Yacht. The event starts at 5pm and costs $30.

3. Get out a bow tie and suspenders, and pull together a parasol and pearls for Dapper Day at LACMA. The meet-up starts at noon; museum admission costs $25.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.