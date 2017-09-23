The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Sept 23

1. Spend the evening at the Broad as Zebra Katz and Downtown Boys top the final Summer Happenings of the season. Tickets to the 8:30pm event cost $25.

2. Take advantage of an afternoon of free museum admission during Museum Day Live. Local institutions like the Autry, Grammy Museum, Japanese American National Museum and more are offering free access today.

3. Head to the Hollywood Bowl for a dreamy performance from Fleet Foxes and Beach House. The 8pm performance, which costs between $25 and $58, sounds like the perfect way to usher in the fall.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.