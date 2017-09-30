1. Make sweet melodies on a four-stringed instrument at the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. The Torrance Cultural Arts Center fest starts at 8:30am, costs $35 and includes workshops for players of all levels as well as performances and a market.

2. Head to Long Beach at noon for Music Tastes Good. The two-day music and food fest kicks off today with sets from Built to Spill, Joyce Manor, Ween and Ride. A single-day ticket costs $85.

3. Get your feet stomping at the Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival. The free concert starts at 11am and includes a pan-African afternoon of music, dance and poetry.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.