The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sat, Sept 9

1. Explore the colorful illustrations of late Disney artist Mary Blair at Gallery Nucleus's The Mary Blair Print Collection. The free show coincides with the release of Pocket Full of Colors, a new children's book about Blair, and an opening reception from 6 to 9pm.

2. Geek out with fellow TV nerds at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews, the annual weeklong festival of fall pilot screenings and panel discussions at the Paley Center for Media. Saturday's 2pm program costs $20 and includes a trio of upcoming ABC shows: The Mayor, The Good Doctor and Ten Days in the Valley.

3. Catch a free show at the final Tiny Porch Concert. Americana act the Way Down Wanderers perform at 6pm at Peter Strauss Ranch, just off Mulholland in the Santa Monica Mountains.

