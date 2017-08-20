  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 20

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday August 20 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 20
Photograph: Chelsee Lowe
Japanese Village Plaza

1. Kick off the opening weekend of the Nisei Week Japanese Festival with the Grand Parade. The free procession through Little Tokyo steps off at 4pm on the corner of 2nd Street and Central Avenue.

2. Peruse clothes, accessories and art pieces from a number of quality handmade brands as the Unique LA Market lands at Barker Hanger from 11am to 6pm; admission is $15.

3. Scope out a half-century of Cuban posters for films that snuck across the embargo during the opening day of "Hollywood in Havana: Five Decades of Cuban Posters Promoting U.S. Films" at the Pasadena Museum of California Art. The museum is open from noon to 5pm and costs $7 to visit.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest