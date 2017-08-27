The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 27

1. Celebrate Downtown's LGBT community with live music and a pop-up water park at the DTLA Proud Festival. Tickets to the Pershing Square fest, which runs from noon to 10pm, cost $10.

2. Take in a furry friend in need during the Save the Kittens Walk-in Foster Weekend. The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Mission Hills, Stray Cat Alliance and all six Los Angeles Animal Services shelters are hosting walk-in kitten fostering sessions over the weekend.

3. Indulge your inner foodie at Smorgasburg LA. The Arts District market at ROW DTLA is open from 10am to 4pm, and admission is free.

