  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 27

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday August 27 2017, 4:00am

The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, Aug 27
Photograph: Courtesy DTLA Proud

1. Celebrate Downtown's LGBT community with live music and a pop-up water park at the DTLA Proud Festival. Tickets to the Pershing Square fest, which runs from noon to 10pm, cost $10.

2. Take in a furry friend in need during the Save the Kittens Walk-in Foster Weekend. The Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Mission Hills, Stray Cat Alliance and all six Los Angeles Animal Services shelters are hosting walk-in kitten fostering sessions over the weekend.

3. Indulge your inner foodie at Smorgasburg LA. The Arts District market at ROW DTLA is open from 10am to 4pm, and admission is free.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Time Out Los Angeles editors

Written by the staff of Time Out Los Angeles, a group of people who love LA more than any other city in the world. #fact Follow us @timeoutla.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest