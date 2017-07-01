The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 2

1. Indulge your inner foodie and shopaholic at the first Smorgasburg LA of the month. The family-friendly edition of the Arts District market at ROW DTLA is open from 10am to 4pm, and admission is free.

2. Bring your best gal or guy to the Clifton's Canteen, a tribute to 1940s USO shows. The dapper dancing event at Clifton's Republic runs from 7 to 9pm and costs $10.

3. Catch a performance from Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl, complete with a fireworks finale to accompany the chart-topping a cappella group. Tickets for the 7:30pm show range from $7 to $266.

For more events, check in with Time Out throughout the day.