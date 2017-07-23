  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Los Angeles: Sun, July 23

By Time Out Los Angeles editors Posted: Sunday July 23 2017, 5:00am

1. Watch a movie on a Downtown rooftop as Time Out L.A. and Rooftop Cinema Club present a screening of DriveThe 8:15pm showing costs $19.

2. Stock up on limited-edition plush and apparel inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animated films during the closing weekend of the Studio Ghibli Pop-Up Shop. The JapanLA pop-up is open from 11am to 7pm.

3. Join Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray and their robotic sidekicks for Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE. The double feature at the Theatre at Ace Hotel kicks off with a screening of the fan-favorite horror movie Eegah at 5pm, followed by a secret surprise film at 8pm. Tickets for each start at $39.50.

By Time Out Los Angeles editors

